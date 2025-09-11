Left Menu

Odisha's Swift Rescue: 23 Pilgrims Return Safely from Nepal

The Odisha government successfully rescued 23 pilgrims and tourists stranded in Nepal due to political unrest. Through collaborative efforts between the Directorate of Odisha Family, the Odisha Chief Resident Commissioner's office, and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the individuals were brought back to India safely.

In a testament to swift action and international cooperation, the Odisha government announced the successful rescue of 23 pilgrims and tourists stranded in Nepal. These individuals, caught amid violence in the country, were brought back to India through a coordinated effort.

The Directorate of Odisha Family, under the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department, spearheaded the rescue mission. Just five hours after the incident was reported, Odisha officials reached out to the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, who then coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Odia Minister Suryabanshi Suraj expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for their assistance. He confirmed that all 23 travelers had safely returned, highlighting the efficiency and dedication of all involved parties in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

