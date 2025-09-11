Left Menu

Tragedy on Wheels: Mob Fury in Madhya Pradesh

One person died and two were injured in a collision involving a bus and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. An enraged mob reacted by vandalizing and setting fire to the bus. Authorities managed to calm the situation, and compensation has been promised to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:53 IST
Tragedy on Wheels: Mob Fury in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Thursday morning when a bus collided with a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring two others. The incident ignited an outburst of public anger, leading to the vandalization and torching of the bus involved.

The accident occurred near Khimla plant at Amarpura, approximately 55 kilometers from the district headquarters, around 9:30 am, according to Vijay Sagaria, SHO of Rampura police station. Laxman Meena, 36, was identified as the deceased, while the injured were promptly taken to the district hospital for treatment.

A mob gathered, blocking the road and demanding compensation for Meena's family. The standoff lasted seven hours until authorities, including police and tehsildar, negotiated with the protesters. The company's representatives eventually pledged compensation to the deceased's family and financial aid for the injured.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

 Nepal
2
Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negl...

 India
3
INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

INS Aravali Commissioned to Bolster Indian Navy's Maritime Capability

 India
4
Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025