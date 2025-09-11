Tragedy on Wheels: Mob Fury in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Thursday morning when a bus collided with a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring two others. The incident ignited an outburst of public anger, leading to the vandalization and torching of the bus involved.

The accident occurred near Khimla plant at Amarpura, approximately 55 kilometers from the district headquarters, around 9:30 am, according to Vijay Sagaria, SHO of Rampura police station. Laxman Meena, 36, was identified as the deceased, while the injured were promptly taken to the district hospital for treatment.

A mob gathered, blocking the road and demanding compensation for Meena's family. The standoff lasted seven hours until authorities, including police and tehsildar, negotiated with the protesters. The company's representatives eventually pledged compensation to the deceased's family and financial aid for the injured.