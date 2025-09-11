Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat
Authorities increased coastal security after receiving a bomb threat targeting the Arabian Sea near Mumbai. The alert was issued following an anonymous call to a Navi Mumbai helpline, prompting a search operation. Efforts continue to trace the caller.
Mumbai's coastal security was heightened on Thursday after police received a bomb threat via a call. An official reported that the warning indicated a potential blast in the sea off the city's coast.
The alert call, directed to the 112 helpline control room in Navi Mumbai, was made in the morning, sparking swift response from senior police officials.
Authorities immediately issued an alert and conducted a thorough search in coastal areas. Meanwhile, efforts remain underway to identify and locate the anonymous caller responsible for the threat.
