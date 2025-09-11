Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Mumbai's coastal security was heightened on Thursday after police received a bomb threat via a call. An official reported that the warning indicated a potential blast in the sea off the city's coast.

The alert call, directed to the 112 helpline control room in Navi Mumbai, was made in the morning, sparking swift response from senior police officials.

Authorities immediately issued an alert and conducted a thorough search in coastal areas. Meanwhile, efforts remain underway to identify and locate the anonymous caller responsible for the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)