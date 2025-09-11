Smuggling Smashed: Noida Police Bust Khair Wood Racket

In a significant breakthrough, Noida police have apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal transportation of 55 quintals of khair wood, valued at approximately Rs 45 lakh. The wood, a crucial ingredient in the production of 'kattha' used in pan masala, was cleverly concealed under banana leaves.

The consignment originated from Madhubani in Bihar and was destined for Delhi, officials revealed. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Avasthy led the operation, intercepting the accused at Kakrala T-Point, under the jurisdiction of Phase 2 police station. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravindra from Aligarh and Taj Khan from Motihari, Bihar.

According to law enforcement, the men fabricated fake banana receipts to shield the restricted wood from detection. Passes for felling and transporting khair require authorization from the forest department. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Forest Act, as investigations continue into their potential criminal history.