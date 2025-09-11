Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between Venezuela and U.S. Over Caribbean Boat Strike

Venezuela's Interior Minister challenges U.S. claims about a military strike that killed 11 people in the Caribbean. The U.S. alleged drug smuggling, but Venezuela denied gang affiliation among the victims. Nicolas Maduro deploys troops as tensions escalate, with the U.S. increasing its military presence.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's Interior Minister has refuted U.S. assertions that 11 individuals killed in a recent Caribbean boat strike were involved with the Tren de Aragua gang. The U.S. had alleged the boat was used for narcotics trafficking, but has yet to substantiate these claims.

The Venezuelan government insists the victims were not affiliated with any criminal operations, contradicting the U.S. position. Meanwhile, President Nicolas Maduro has announced increased military preparedness across the country amid rising tensions with the United States.

The situation underscores a growing conflict between the nations, with the U.S. ratcheting up its military operations in the southern Caribbean and Venezuela boosting its defenses in response.

