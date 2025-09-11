Tensions Rise Between Venezuela and U.S. Over Caribbean Boat Strike

Venezuela's Interior Minister has refuted U.S. assertions that 11 individuals killed in a recent Caribbean boat strike were involved with the Tren de Aragua gang. The U.S. had alleged the boat was used for narcotics trafficking, but has yet to substantiate these claims.

The Venezuelan government insists the victims were not affiliated with any criminal operations, contradicting the U.S. position. Meanwhile, President Nicolas Maduro has announced increased military preparedness across the country amid rising tensions with the United States.

The situation underscores a growing conflict between the nations, with the U.S. ratcheting up its military operations in the southern Caribbean and Venezuela boosting its defenses in response.