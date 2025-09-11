Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Battle: A Call for Justice

In Madhya Pradesh, the OBC community's clamor for justice grows louder as their reservation case looms in the Supreme Court. Functionaries from various organizations have urged the state government to robustly advocate for an increased OBC quota, warning of significant repercussions if their demands are ignored.

The controversy dates back to 2019 when the then ruling Congress party announced plans to boost the OBC reservation from 14% to 27%. Legal challenges ensued, and the case is now a routine fixture on the Supreme Court's docket, with hearings set to commence on September 22.

Prominent voices, including Kamalendra Singh Patel of the OBC Mahasabha, have called for immediate actions such as the restoration of the 13% reservation, appointments in alignment with the proposed 27% reservation, and the publication of caste census data to ensure fair representation. Failure to meet these demands could trigger widespread protests, Patel cautioned.