Punjab Stands Firm: AAP Defends Disaster Fund Usage Amid BJP Allegations
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of spreading misinformation concerning the State Disaster Response Fund. Cheema detailed fund allocation and spending, defending the AAP government's transparency. He criticized BJP for defamation attempts and questioned the withholding of Punjab's dues by the Centre.
In a heated exchange over the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confronted the BJP for what he described as 'shameless' attempts to undermine the AAP government through misinformation. Cheema outlined the state's receipt of Rs 1,582 crore from the Centre since April 2022.
Amidst criticism from opposition parties questioning the handling of Rs 12,000 crore in disaster relief funds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised an additional Rs 1,600 crore to Punjab. BJP leader Tarun Chugh and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded accountability from the state government over alleged fund diversions.
Cheema defended his government, asserting that Rs 649 crore has already been utilized for relief operations, and challenged the BJP's moral integrity. He further questioned why the Centre has allegedly withheld significant funds due to Punjab under different allocations.
