Brawl at Construction Site Turns Deadly in Gandhi Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded in Gandhi Nagar as a young construction worker, Umesh Kumar, was arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague, Pappu Kumar, following a heated dispute over food.

The incident took place on August 14 at an under-construction building where both men worked. Pappu Kumar, 35, from Ambedkar Nagar, reportedly got into a scuffle with Umesh, which escalated when Umesh allegedly pushed Pappu from the third floor.

The police registered an FIR and swiftly apprehended Umesh, who had been hiding across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Gurugram police statement revealed that they are continuing the investigation into this case.