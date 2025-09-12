Left Menu

Brawl at Construction Site Turns Deadly in Gandhi Nagar

A 19-year-old accused, Umesh Kumar, was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly murdering his co-worker, Pappu Kumar, after an argument over food escalated. The incident took place on August 14 at an under-construction site in Gandhi Nagar. Umesh reportedly pushed Pappu off a building floor, causing his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:51 IST
Brawl at Construction Site Turns Deadly in Gandhi Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gandhi Nagar as a young construction worker, Umesh Kumar, was arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague, Pappu Kumar, following a heated dispute over food.

The incident took place on August 14 at an under-construction building where both men worked. Pappu Kumar, 35, from Ambedkar Nagar, reportedly got into a scuffle with Umesh, which escalated when Umesh allegedly pushed Pappu from the third floor.

The police registered an FIR and swiftly apprehended Umesh, who had been hiding across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Gurugram police statement revealed that they are continuing the investigation into this case.

TRENDING

1
Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

 Global
2
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
3
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
4
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025