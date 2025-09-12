Brawl at Construction Site Turns Deadly in Gandhi Nagar
A 19-year-old accused, Umesh Kumar, was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly murdering his co-worker, Pappu Kumar, after an argument over food escalated. The incident took place on August 14 at an under-construction site in Gandhi Nagar. Umesh reportedly pushed Pappu off a building floor, causing his death.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gandhi Nagar as a young construction worker, Umesh Kumar, was arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague, Pappu Kumar, following a heated dispute over food.
The incident took place on August 14 at an under-construction building where both men worked. Pappu Kumar, 35, from Ambedkar Nagar, reportedly got into a scuffle with Umesh, which escalated when Umesh allegedly pushed Pappu from the third floor.
The police registered an FIR and swiftly apprehended Umesh, who had been hiding across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Gurugram police statement revealed that they are continuing the investigation into this case.
