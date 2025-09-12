Tensions Surge in Caribbean: Venezuela and U.S. in Diplomatic Clash

Tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. are rising sharply after a U.S. military strike in the Caribbean killed 11 people. Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello disputed U.S. claims that the victims were part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua or involved in drug trafficking.

The Trump administration alleges that the boat was transporting illegal narcotics but has not provided substantial evidence. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered heightened military defenses across the country, accusing the U.S. of attempting to destabilize his government.

Relations have intensified, with Maduro doubling troops in key border regions and the U.S. offering a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest, citing drug trafficking allegations. Meanwhile, Maduro's government denies these accusations, asserting Venezuela is not involved in drug production.

(With inputs from agencies.)