Tensions Surge: Security Lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

A sudden security lockdown occurred at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday. This followed reports of potential threats to the military installation, as confirmed by an announcement on the academy's Facebook page.

While official sources have not detailed the threat's specifics, Fox News, drawing from inside sources, suggested that a former midshipman, expelled from the academy, may have returned to the premises with a weapon.

Reports indicated gunshots within Bancroft Hall, the residence of the midshipmen. Consequently, the base was secured as a precaution, with Navy support staff and local law enforcement actively investigating the reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)