The Fatal Shooting of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

U.S. investigators have released images and a video of a suspect in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot while speaking at a university event in Utah, causing panic among attendees. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the tragic event.

Updated: 12-09-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:07 IST
On Thursday, U.S. investigators unveiled photos and a video depicting a person of interest in the murder of the prominent conservative figure, Charlie Kirk. The rifle believed to have been used in the political assassination was also recovered. Kirk, known for his close ties to former President Trump, was delivering a talk at a Utah university at the time of his death.

Though the motive remains undisclosed, Trump hinted at potential insights into the perpetrator's intent. Meanwhile, the FBI and state agents reported that the suspect accessed the campus just minutes before the event began, ascending to a rooftop to carry out the shooting.

The images released depict the suspect escaping the scene and abandoning a high-powered rifle in nearby woods. The shocking incident has ignited discussions on political violence and prompted a nationwide search for the assailant, with authorities urging public cooperation as tips continue to flood in.

