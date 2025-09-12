Construction Site Conflict Turns Fatal in Gandhi Nagar

In a tragic incident at an under-construction building in Gandhi Nagar, a 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly murdering his co-worker, identified as Pappu Kumar, police have reported.

The altercation leading to the murder reportedly involved a dispute over spilt food between Umesh Kumar, the youth in custody, and Pappu Kumar. The situation escalated when Umesh allegedly pushed the 35-year-old from the building's third floor, resulting in his death.

The Shivaji Nagar police registered an FIR following a complaint by the victim's younger brother. The accused fled and hid in various locations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but was ultimately apprehended. Police continue to investigate the incident thoroughly, ensuring justice is served.