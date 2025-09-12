Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Pioneering Political Force

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage on Friday to the late Sitaram Yechury, former general secretary of the CPI(M), marking the first anniversary of his passing by highlighting Yechury's significant impact on political movements in India and abroad.

Vijayan's Facebook post praised Yechury for his decisive influence in national politics and his steadfast support of secular groups. The Chief Minister noted Yechury's 'unwavering fighting spirit,' illustrated by his determined efforts to enter Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, culminating in successful Supreme Court intervention that allowed his visit.

Vijayan also credited Yechury with a critical role in international politics, particularly in Nepal's 2006 Jan Andolan, and praised his lifelong dedication to the rights of farmers, workers, and marginalized communities. Yechury, a vocal critic of electoral bonds, passed away on September 12 last year at AIIMS Delhi after battling a prolonged illness.

