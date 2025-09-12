Violence Erupts in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony: Three Arrested

Three people were arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with a violent incident involving firearms in Gulshan Colony, Anandapur. This swift action comes after a Thursday night rampage where a group of miscreants vandalized property.

The suspects allegedly brandished firearms and sharp weapons, causing alarm among locals who reported shots fired into the air. CCTV footage capturing the chaos was crucial in tracing the suspects.

On Thursday, the Detective department, following leads, apprehended two suspects in the Entally police precinct and seized a country-made firearm. Another suspect was arrested in a connected operation in the Narkeldanga area, also with illegal firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)