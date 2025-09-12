Violence Erupts in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony: Three Arrested
Three individuals have been arrested with firearms following violent incidents in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony. Miscreants vandalized property and fired shots into the air, prompting police intervention. CCTV footage and credible tips led to the arrests and seizure of weapons. Cases have been filed under the Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
Three people were arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with a violent incident involving firearms in Gulshan Colony, Anandapur. This swift action comes after a Thursday night rampage where a group of miscreants vandalized property.
The suspects allegedly brandished firearms and sharp weapons, causing alarm among locals who reported shots fired into the air. CCTV footage capturing the chaos was crucial in tracing the suspects.
On Thursday, the Detective department, following leads, apprehended two suspects in the Entally police precinct and seized a country-made firearm. Another suspect was arrested in a connected operation in the Narkeldanga area, also with illegal firearms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Police
- Arrests
- Gulshan Colony
- Firearms
- Violence
- CCTV Footage
- Arms Act
- Miscreants
- Detections
ALSO READ
A Tragic Farewell to Open Debate: Charlie Kirk's Campus Conversations End in Violence
The Alarming Rise of Political Violence in America
Rising Political Violence Sparks Urgent Call for Enhanced Security Measures
U.S. Cracks Down on Foreign Supporters of Violence
Echoes of Violence: The Political Fallout of Charlie Kirk's Murder