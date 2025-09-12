Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony: Three Arrested

Three individuals have been arrested with firearms following violent incidents in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony. Miscreants vandalized property and fired shots into the air, prompting police intervention. CCTV footage and credible tips led to the arrests and seizure of weapons. Cases have been filed under the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:16 IST
Violence Erupts in Kolkata's Gulshan Colony: Three Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with a violent incident involving firearms in Gulshan Colony, Anandapur. This swift action comes after a Thursday night rampage where a group of miscreants vandalized property.

The suspects allegedly brandished firearms and sharp weapons, causing alarm among locals who reported shots fired into the air. CCTV footage capturing the chaos was crucial in tracing the suspects.

On Thursday, the Detective department, following leads, apprehended two suspects in the Entally police precinct and seized a country-made firearm. Another suspect was arrested in a connected operation in the Narkeldanga area, also with illegal firearms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

 United States
2
Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

 Poland
3
Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

 Pakistan
4
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025