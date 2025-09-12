Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi High Court

A bomb threat sent via email triggered panic at the Delhi High Court, causing judges and litigants to flee abruptly. The unsettling message led to immediate evacuations and a large-scale security operation.

According to sources, the threat was received by the registrar general around 8:39 am. Judges were conducting proceedings when they were informed of the email, leading to a swift exit from the courtrooms.

Police launched a thorough search operation, with a bomb disposal squad at the scene. The email claimed multiple bombs were planted, urging evacuation by 2 pm. Security measures were heightened as the situation unfolded.

