Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi High Court

A bomb threat via email caused chaos in the Delhi High Court, prompting urgent evacuations. Judges and staff were alerted mid-proceedings, leading to an abrupt end to court sessions. Security was intensified as a bomb disposal squad and police searched the premises. The threat suggested multiple explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat sent via email triggered panic at the Delhi High Court, causing judges and litigants to flee abruptly. The unsettling message led to immediate evacuations and a large-scale security operation.

According to sources, the threat was received by the registrar general around 8:39 am. Judges were conducting proceedings when they were informed of the email, leading to a swift exit from the courtrooms.

Police launched a thorough search operation, with a bomb disposal squad at the scene. The email claimed multiple bombs were planted, urging evacuation by 2 pm. Security measures were heightened as the situation unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

