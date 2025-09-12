Notorious Criminal's Arrest Ends in Accidental Gunshot

Sangramsingh Sikarwar, a notorious criminal with a record of serious offenses, was injured by an accidental gunshot during an altercation with police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident occurred late Thursday night, as a crime branch team sought to transfer him for ongoing investigations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian stated that Sikarwar, facing cases of extortion, murder, and mob violence, attempted to seize a police inspector's firearm during his transit to the crime branch office. In the ensuing struggle, the pistol discharged, striking Sikarwar in the leg.

Currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital, Sikarwar's condition is stable. The authorities emphasize the accidental nature of the shooting, underscoring Sikarwar's involvement in organized, violent crime as context for the incident.