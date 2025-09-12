Left Menu

Notorious Criminal's Arrest Ends in Accidental Gunshot

A notorious criminal, Sangramsingh Sikarwar, was injured after a police service pistol accidentally discharged during a scuffle in Ahmedabad. Sikarwar, involved in multiple criminal cases, attempted to seize a pistol from an officer, leading to the accidental injury. He is stable in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:40 IST
Notorious Criminal's Arrest Ends in Accidental Gunshot
  • Country:
  • India

Sangramsingh Sikarwar, a notorious criminal with a record of serious offenses, was injured by an accidental gunshot during an altercation with police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident occurred late Thursday night, as a crime branch team sought to transfer him for ongoing investigations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian stated that Sikarwar, facing cases of extortion, murder, and mob violence, attempted to seize a police inspector's firearm during his transit to the crime branch office. In the ensuing struggle, the pistol discharged, striking Sikarwar in the leg.

Currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital, Sikarwar's condition is stable. The authorities emphasize the accidental nature of the shooting, underscoring Sikarwar's involvement in organized, violent crime as context for the incident.

TRENDING

1
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania
2
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

 India
3
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

 India
4
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025