Delhi High Court Evacuation: Unraveling the Bomb Hoax Drama
A bomb threat e-mail led to the evacuation of Delhi High Court judges and litigants, causing momentary high drama. Following a thorough search operation by various squads, Delhi Police confirmed the threat as a hoax. The e-mail falsely warned of bombs in judges' chambers and courtrooms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:35 IST
On Friday, chaos unfolded at the Delhi High Court following an evacuation prompted by a bomb threat e-mail, which law enforcement later declared a hoax.
The court administration received the threatening e-mail, leading to an immediate search operation involving police, bomb disposal, and fire officials.
Despite warnings of potential explosions in judges' chambers, thorough investigations revealed the threat to be unfounded, with officials confirming no link to previous school threats.
