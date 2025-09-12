Left Menu

Delhi High Court Evacuation: Unraveling the Bomb Hoax Drama

A bomb threat e-mail led to the evacuation of Delhi High Court judges and litigants, causing momentary high drama. Following a thorough search operation by various squads, Delhi Police confirmed the threat as a hoax. The e-mail falsely warned of bombs in judges' chambers and courtrooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:35 IST
Delhi High Court Evacuation: Unraveling the Bomb Hoax Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, chaos unfolded at the Delhi High Court following an evacuation prompted by a bomb threat e-mail, which law enforcement later declared a hoax.

The court administration received the threatening e-mail, leading to an immediate search operation involving police, bomb disposal, and fire officials.

Despite warnings of potential explosions in judges' chambers, thorough investigations revealed the threat to be unfounded, with officials confirming no link to previous school threats.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

 India
2
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

 India
3
SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

 India
4
ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025