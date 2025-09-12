Left Menu

Jamshedpur Heist: Police Crack Rs 30-lakh Case, Four Arrested

Jharkhand Police arrested four individuals in relation to the Rs 30-lakh loot case in Jamshedpur's Bistupur, recovering part of the money. The crime occurred on September 4, where businessman Saket Kumar Agiwal was robbed by assailants throwing chilli powder in his eyes. A Special Investigation Team successfully identified and apprehended the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:30 IST
Jamshedpur Heist: Police Crack Rs 30-lakh Case, Four Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police arrested four suspects involved in the Rs 30-lakh loot case in Jamshedpur's Bistupur area. The arrest followed the interception of a businessman, Saket Kumar Agiwal, who was robbed in daylight.

The robbery took place on September 4, close to Agiwal's residence near Gurudwara Bustee. Unidentified men ambushed him using chilli powder, subsequently fleeing with the cash. Agiwal was en route to deposit the money into a bank.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the direction of East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey, leading to the arrest of primary suspect Rakesh Kumar Mandal alias Pakaudi and three accomplices. Police retrieved Rs 10,69,700 and other crime-related items, including the getaway vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia

 Global
4
Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

Political Tension: Action Demanded Against Sanjay Raut for 'Anarchy Threat'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025