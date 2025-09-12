Jamshedpur Heist: Police Crack Rs 30-lakh Case, Four Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police arrested four suspects involved in the Rs 30-lakh loot case in Jamshedpur's Bistupur area. The arrest followed the interception of a businessman, Saket Kumar Agiwal, who was robbed in daylight.

The robbery took place on September 4, close to Agiwal's residence near Gurudwara Bustee. Unidentified men ambushed him using chilli powder, subsequently fleeing with the cash. Agiwal was en route to deposit the money into a bank.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the direction of East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey, leading to the arrest of primary suspect Rakesh Kumar Mandal alias Pakaudi and three accomplices. Police retrieved Rs 10,69,700 and other crime-related items, including the getaway vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)