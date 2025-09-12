Justice Served: Life Sentence for Mastermind of Devastating Drive-By

A London court has handed a life sentence to Javon Riley, 33, for his role in a drive-by shooting that left a nine-year-old girl from Kerala with severe injuries.

Despite not firing the gun, Riley orchestrated the attack aimed at rival gang members. The shooting, which occurred in May 2024, is part of an ongoing turf war between the Tottenham Turks and Hackney Turks.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who led the investigation, urged the public to come forward with information on the still-at-large gunman responsible for the girl's injuries.

