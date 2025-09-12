Operation Sindoor: A Reality Check for India's Defence Strategy

In a critical examination of India's defence capabilities, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh referred to Operation Sindoor as a significant 'reality check'. This venture, aimed at targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, highlighted areas needing enhancement and adaptation to future warfare challenges.

Addressing the STRIDE-2025 seminar, Singh emphasized the growing global focus on 'defence and hard power'. With evolving threats like drones, India identified key gaps in its defence manufacturing, including electronic warfare and counter-unmanned systems. This aligns with the Mission Sudarshan Chakra initiative, enhancing both defensive and offensive strategies.

Despite ongoing tariff tensions with the US, Singh assured that bilateral defence projects remain unaffected, with continued discussions and prompt engine deliveries for the LCA Tejas. The operation stresses the necessity of covering India's vast infrastructure and population centres with a robust air defence system.