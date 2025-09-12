Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Balrampur Sex Racket

In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, police dismantled a sex racket operating from a lodge and a tent house, arresting eight individuals including four women. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar reported multiple complaints led to raids and the suspects being charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Authorities in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully dismantled a sex racket allegedly operating out of a local lodge and tent house, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including four women, police confirmed on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar stated that the crackdown followed numerous complaints about illegal activities occurring in the area. Upon receiving a tip-off, law enforcement formed multiple teams and executed raids at Aman Lodge in the Roadways Bus Staff locality and Mangal Prasad Tent House in Pahalwara.

The eight suspects have been charged under pertinent sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and have since been presented before a local judiciary authority, according to police sources.

