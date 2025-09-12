Police Crack Down on Balrampur Sex Racket
In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, police dismantled a sex racket operating from a lodge and a tent house, arresting eight individuals including four women. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar reported multiple complaints led to raids and the suspects being charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully dismantled a sex racket allegedly operating out of a local lodge and tent house, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including four women, police confirmed on Friday.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar stated that the crackdown followed numerous complaints about illegal activities occurring in the area. Upon receiving a tip-off, law enforcement formed multiple teams and executed raids at Aman Lodge in the Roadways Bus Staff locality and Mangal Prasad Tent House in Pahalwara.
The eight suspects have been charged under pertinent sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and have since been presented before a local judiciary authority, according to police sources.
ALSO READ
Tragic Electrocution: Kolkata Police Officer Dies at Home
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman
Court Calls Out Police Over Alleged Harassment of Disabled Man
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple
Supreme Court to Hear Shocking Allegations of Police Brutality in Gujarat