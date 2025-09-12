Left Menu

Punjab Battles Floods: Mann Promises Swift Compensation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ensures compensation for flood-affected residents, highlighting efforts to expedite relief operations. He criticized opposition parties for political blame, stressing that compensation would be completed by Diwali. Mann also shared details of financial assistance and urged the Centre to declare Punjab a 'severe' disaster-affected state.

In a heartfelt address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that compensation for the flood-stricken communities would begin within a month, aiming to complete distribution before Diwali. This move comes as Mann denounced opposition parties for politicizing the disaster, asserting his government's commitment to support and solidarity.

Mann emphasized his government's unwavering support for the flood-hit locals, acknowledging the tremendous impact of the calamity. He detailed a comprehensive plan, including a special crop damage assessment to ensure swift compensation, vowing to personally oversee the process and insisting on accurate and timely reports.

Expressing gratitude for nationwide support, Mann mentioned contributions from various states for the relief fund. He stressed the need for additional funding from the Centre, underscoring Punjab's resilience in overcoming adversity while acknowledging the unity shown by various socio-cultural groups during this crisis.

