Punjab Battles Floods: Mann Promises Swift Compensation
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ensures compensation for flood-affected residents, highlighting efforts to expedite relief operations. He criticized opposition parties for political blame, stressing that compensation would be completed by Diwali. Mann also shared details of financial assistance and urged the Centre to declare Punjab a 'severe' disaster-affected state.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that compensation for the flood-stricken communities would begin within a month, aiming to complete distribution before Diwali. This move comes as Mann denounced opposition parties for politicizing the disaster, asserting his government's commitment to support and solidarity.
Mann emphasized his government's unwavering support for the flood-hit locals, acknowledging the tremendous impact of the calamity. He detailed a comprehensive plan, including a special crop damage assessment to ensure swift compensation, vowing to personally oversee the process and insisting on accurate and timely reports.
Expressing gratitude for nationwide support, Mann mentioned contributions from various states for the relief fund. He stressed the need for additional funding from the Centre, underscoring Punjab's resilience in overcoming adversity while acknowledging the unity shown by various socio-cultural groups during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- floods
- compensation
- Mann
- Diwali
- government
- disaster
- assistance
- relief
- opposition
ALSO READ
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis
Hospital Shutdown Halted After Government Assurances
Sushila Karki: Nepal’s First Woman Prime Minister to Lead Interim Government
Delhi Government Launches Coaching Scheme for Competitive Exams
Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government in Nepal, President's Office says.