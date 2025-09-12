Left Menu

Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

In late August, Syrian security forces conducted eviction raids in the al-Somaria district of Damascus, targeting homes with 'X' and 'O' markings to indicate who could stay. The homes belong to families of former Assad soldiers. The action revives long-standing sectarian and property disputes in the area.

Updated: 12-09-2025 21:48 IST
Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty
In late August, the Syrian security forces, wielding eviction orders, penetrated the impoverished Damascus suburb of al-Somaria, leaving behind homes emblazoned with large black 'X's and 'O's. These symbols determined the fate of families residing there, with some evicted amid accusations of illegal land seizure during Assad's regime.

The crackdown harks back to the Assad dynasty's regime, characterized by the dispossession of the majority Sunni Muslim population and favoring of Alawite loyalists. Forces, led by an interior ministry commander known as Abu Hudhayfah, asserted that families unlawfully occupied their homes, dismissing any ownership documents linked to Assad's era.

Residents and community leaders reported instances of interrogations and detentions, fueling panic and prompting many to flee. The raids highlight challenges faced by Syria's new administration to address longstanding sectarian rifts and expropriation issues, compounded by a proposed $2 billion metro project in the area.

