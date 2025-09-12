Indian Embassy Collaborates with IHREC to Tackle Racism in Ireland

The Indian ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, has emphasized a collaborative approach in tackling recent racist attacks against the Indian community in the country. His dialogue with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) Chief Commissioner, Liam Herrick, was described as 'very positive.'

This productive meeting, held at the Indian Embassy in Dublin, follows a security advisory issued by the embassy last month, urging Indian nationals to prioritize their personal safety after a spate of racially aggravated incidents. Mishra and Herrick discussed strategic efforts to ensure the protection and safety of Indians and other communities in Ireland.

Highlighting efforts to combat racism, Herrick briefed Mishra on existing institutional measures against such incidents across workplaces and schools. Mishra expressed enthusiasm for greater cooperation with Ireland's commission and India's National Human Rights Commission, affirming the shared commitment to addressing human rights violations.