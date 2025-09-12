Left Menu

Man in UK Charged for Provoke-Inducing Social Media Post

Police charged Arpit Sharma for a provocative post on social media 'X', using footage from protests in Nepal, threatening national unity. A case was filed at Kotwali Nagar police station under Section 152 for endangering national integrity. Sharma resides in the UK, with investigations ongoing for legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:17 IST
  • India

Authorities have charged a man, Arpit Sharma, for a social media post allegedly threatening national unity, sovereignty, and integrity. The post used protest footage from Nepal, according to police.

Kotwali Nagar police registered the case on Thursday. Sharma is accused of intentionally sharing provocative content regarding the unrest in Nepal.

The police, led by Superintendent Shankar Prasad, took swift action to address the post under Section 152 of the BNS, citing acts that threaten national cohesion. Sharma, currently based in the UK, faces ongoing investigations as officials prepare for potential legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

