Union Ministers Mobilize for Himachal Pradesh Disaster Relief

Several Union ministers are visiting Himachal Pradesh to assess flood-affected regions. Over two days, they will evaluate the situation and report back to PM Modi. Their visits focus on relief work oversight in Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu areas, ensuring a coordinated disaster response.

In a concerted effort to tackle the aftermath of recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, seven Union ministers will visit the disaster-hit regions to scrutinize conditions on the ground.

Tasked by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, ministers including Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur have commenced their assessment in Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu, providing oversight of relief operations.

The intent is to gain an accurate picture of the calamity's impact, with plans to submit comprehensive findings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting the stage for informed decision-making.

