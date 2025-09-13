Left Menu

India-EU Strengthen Ties with Ambitious Trade and Defence Partnerships

India and the EU reinforce their resolve to finalize a free trade agreement and develop a security and defence partnership. During meetings with the European Council's Political and Security Committee (PSC) in India, both parties explored expanding in security, defence, and economic collaboration.

India and the European Union (EU) have reinforced their commitment to swiftly finalize a free trade agreement and forge a security and defence partnership. This was established during discussions held last Friday between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the visiting European Council's Political and Security Committee (PSC).

The PSC, consisting of 30 delegates and led by Chair Delphine Pronk, comprises EU member states' ambassadors. They are visiting Asia for the first time, reflecting the mutual dedication to enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

The meeting saw discussions on deepening cooperation across security, defence, and commerce sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that both sides anticipate concluding the trade agreement negotiations by the end of the year while continuously evaluating progress in the security domain.

