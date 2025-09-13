Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

At a significant international summit in Italy, the Indian Coast Guard highlighted India's dedication to bolstering global maritime governance, aiming to position the ICG as a pivotal partner for safer, cleaner, and more secure seas, according to the defense ministry on Friday.

Key discussions at the summit addressed combating transnational maritime crimes by leveraging advanced technologies, capacity building, and enhancing inter-regional and international collaboration under the shared theme of being 'guardians at sea', the ministry's statement revealed.

The Rome summit, part of the Coast Guard Global Summit series, saw participation from 115 nations and organizations, focusing on collaborative strategies to protect the global oceanic environment, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in addressing maritime pollution, search and rescue operations, and law enforcement at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)