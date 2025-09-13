Left Menu

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

The 4th Coast Guard Global Summit held in Rome emphasized India's commitment to enhancing global maritime governance. Discussions included countering maritime crimes and fostering international cooperation. The ICG shared initiatives on maritime safety and security, announcing aspirations to host the next summit in India in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At a significant international summit in Italy, the Indian Coast Guard highlighted India's dedication to bolstering global maritime governance, aiming to position the ICG as a pivotal partner for safer, cleaner, and more secure seas, according to the defense ministry on Friday.

Key discussions at the summit addressed combating transnational maritime crimes by leveraging advanced technologies, capacity building, and enhancing inter-regional and international collaboration under the shared theme of being 'guardians at sea', the ministry's statement revealed.

The Rome summit, part of the Coast Guard Global Summit series, saw participation from 115 nations and organizations, focusing on collaborative strategies to protect the global oceanic environment, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in addressing maritime pollution, search and rescue operations, and law enforcement at sea.

