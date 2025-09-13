Left Menu

Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Trump administration decision to revoke temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S. The court reversed a previous ruling that opposed the revocation, citing a lack of strong evidence against Homeland Security's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently reinforced a key immigration decision made during the Trump administration, rejecting a legal challenge from immigrant rights advocates. The court overturned a previous ruling, effectively supporting the revocation of temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants residing in the United States.

Judge Gustavo Gelpí, a member of the three-judge panel, clarified that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem acted within her legal bounds under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The court, which consists of judges appointed by Democratic presidents, concluded that the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently prove Noem's lack of authority to rescind the immigration parole.

This decision impacts approximately 430,000 migrants, prompting mixed reactions, including a statement from Esther Sung of the Justice Action Center. While Sung labeled the ruling as "devastating," she expressed optimism about future legal recourses. The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department emphasized their alignment with the Supreme Court, which temporarily stayed a prior conflicting ruling.

