INS Aravali: A New Beacon for India's Maritime Security

The Indian Navy's new base, INS Aravali, situated in Gurugram, aims to enhance maritime security and collaboration. Named after the resilient Aravali range, it hosts crucial information and communication centers, supporting India's Maritime Domain Awareness. INS Aravali is pivotal to advancing India's maritime security and network-centric operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 08:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster maritime security, the Indian Navy has commissioned its latest base, INS Aravali, in Gurugram. This strategic hub, named after the enduring Aravali range, promises to enhance the Navy's information and communication capabilities, vital to India's Maritime Domain Awareness framework.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the growing importance of real-time information collection and sharing in a complex maritime environment. He noted that the threats of tomorrow are best met through the collaborations established today.

The base, featuring advanced facilities for technology and collaboration, embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision for regional security growth. By facilitating maritime information-sharing, INS Aravali is set to reaffirm India's role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

