Justice in Flames: Nepal's Courts Caught in Protest Crossfire
Nepal's Supreme Court vows to resume operations after student-led protests nearly destroyed key judicial documents. Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut expressed determination to uphold justice amidst the turmoil. The unrest, sparked by a social media ban, grew into widespread anger against government corruption.
Nepal's Supreme Court has indicated that critical judicial documents were almost destroyed during recent student-led protests. This development comes even as the court pledged to resume operations swiftly, according to Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut's statement on Thursday.
Taking firm resolve, Chief Justice Raut emphasized the court's commitment to ensuring justice, despite significant damage to court buildings caused by arson, vandalism, and looting. The Gen-Z movement has left a trail of destruction as recent data confirms at least 51 casualties, amidst sweeping political changes.
The agitation, initially a response to a social media ban, has morphed into widespread protests over government corruption. Violence persisted even after the ban was lifted, culminating in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been sworn in as Nepal's first woman prime minister, leading an interim government through this turbulent period.
