Left Menu

Justice in Flames: Nepal's Courts Caught in Protest Crossfire

Nepal's Supreme Court vows to resume operations after student-led protests nearly destroyed key judicial documents. Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut expressed determination to uphold justice amidst the turmoil. The unrest, sparked by a social media ban, grew into widespread anger against government corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:59 IST
Justice in Flames: Nepal's Courts Caught in Protest Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Supreme Court has indicated that critical judicial documents were almost destroyed during recent student-led protests. This development comes even as the court pledged to resume operations swiftly, according to Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut's statement on Thursday.

Taking firm resolve, Chief Justice Raut emphasized the court's commitment to ensuring justice, despite significant damage to court buildings caused by arson, vandalism, and looting. The Gen-Z movement has left a trail of destruction as recent data confirms at least 51 casualties, amidst sweeping political changes.

The agitation, initially a response to a social media ban, has morphed into widespread protests over government corruption. Violence persisted even after the ban was lifted, culminating in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been sworn in as Nepal's first woman prime minister, leading an interim government through this turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

 India
2
Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

 Singapore
3
New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles see price reduction: Modi.

New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles s...

 India
4
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.

India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025