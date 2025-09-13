Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

In a decisive move for Brazil's democracy, the country's supreme court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a military coup following his 2022 electoral defeat. Bolsonaro, along with seven allies, received substantial prison sentences, marking a significant moment in the nation's political history.

The ruling underscores a robust stand against military interference in politics, a reminder of Brazil's past under dictatorship. Notably, Judge Carmen Lúcia's deciding vote highlights the court's commitment to upholding democratic values, especially against leaders with controversial histories regarding women's rights and other issues.

Bolsonaro's conviction reverberates beyond national borders, drawing reactions from international figures like Donald Trump. As Brazil gears up for future elections, this judgment serves as a crucial reaffirmation of democratic resilience in the face of authoritarian temptations.