Left Menu

Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

Brazil's supreme court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for a military coup attempt after losing the 2022 election to Lula da Silva. This landmark ruling reinforces Brazil's democratic institutions and sends a strong signal against threats to democracy and the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:48 IST
Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move for Brazil's democracy, the country's supreme court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a military coup following his 2022 electoral defeat. Bolsonaro, along with seven allies, received substantial prison sentences, marking a significant moment in the nation's political history.

The ruling underscores a robust stand against military interference in politics, a reminder of Brazil's past under dictatorship. Notably, Judge Carmen Lúcia's deciding vote highlights the court's commitment to upholding democratic values, especially against leaders with controversial histories regarding women's rights and other issues.

Bolsonaro's conviction reverberates beyond national borders, drawing reactions from international figures like Donald Trump. As Brazil gears up for future elections, this judgment serves as a crucial reaffirmation of democratic resilience in the face of authoritarian temptations.

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025