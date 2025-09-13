Left Menu

Sandalwood Heists in Hamirpur Prompt SIT Investigation

An SIT is investigating multiple sandalwood thefts in Hamirpur district. Three thefts were reported from the Nagar Nigam area and more in rural zones. Sandalwood, an endangered species, is strictly protected under international and national laws. SP Bhagat Singh Thakur stated DSP will lead the probe.

An SIT has been constituted following a spate of sandalwood thefts from three different locations in Hamirpur district over the past two weeks, according to police reports on Friday.

The thefts were primarily reported from the district's Nagar Nigam area, with additional incidents occurring in rural settings.

Sandalwood, also known as red sanders, is classified as an endangered species by the IUCN Red List and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Its international trade is banned by CITES regulations.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur announced that the investigation will be led by DSP as part of the SIT's efforts to crack down on the culprits.

Thieves targeted the valuable parts of the sandalwood trees, leaving behind remnants on-site, highlighting the urgency of addressing this illegal activity.

