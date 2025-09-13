UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

The United Nations General Assembly has strongly backed a declaration aimed at achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This move follows an international conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France in July, focusing on the enduring Middle East conflict.

The resolution, which received backing from 142 nations while facing opposition from Israel and the United States, explicitly condemns attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 and subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza. It seeks to address the prevalent humanitarian crisis and urges an end to ongoing hostilities.

Despite widespread international support, the U.S. criticized the timing and intent of the resolution as counterproductive to peace efforts. With mixed reactions, the resolution has intensified the global dialogue on achieving lasting peace in the region, challenging stakeholders to find viable solutions.