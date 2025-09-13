Left Menu

UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy

The United Nations General Assembly endorsed a declaration for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, following an international conference in July. Despite opposition from the U.S. and Israel, 142 countries supported the resolution condemning acts by both sides. The vote has sparked debate over its impact on peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:25 IST
UN Backs Two-State Solution Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly has strongly backed a declaration aimed at achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This move follows an international conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France in July, focusing on the enduring Middle East conflict.

The resolution, which received backing from 142 nations while facing opposition from Israel and the United States, explicitly condemns attacks by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 and subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza. It seeks to address the prevalent humanitarian crisis and urges an end to ongoing hostilities.

Despite widespread international support, the U.S. criticized the timing and intent of the resolution as counterproductive to peace efforts. With mixed reactions, the resolution has intensified the global dialogue on achieving lasting peace in the region, challenging stakeholders to find viable solutions.

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025