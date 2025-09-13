Left Menu

Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russian forces have taken control of Novomykolaivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Additionally, they targeted Ukrainian drone infrastructure and reported shooting down 340 drones. These developments add complexity to the ongoing conflict, although independent verification of these reports by Reuters is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:44 IST
In a significant move, Russian forces have captured the village of Novomykolaivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday.

Alongside this, Russian troops have reportedly targeted Ukrainian long-range drone infrastructure and successfully shot down 340 Ukrainian drones over the past day. These claims were disseminated through Russian news agencies, citing the defence ministry.

However, Reuters has yet to verify these battlefield developments independently, highlighting the ongoing complexities of the conflict dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

