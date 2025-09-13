Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm on Compensation as a Condolence Gesture, Discusses Various State Matters

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses several issues, emphasizing that compensation for accident victims is a condolence gesture, not a life valuation. He discusses the Hassan accident, Road Safety Act, PM Modi's Manipur visit, and controversies surrounding caste census, religious conversions, and dam height objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:06 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm on Compensation as a Condolence Gesture, Discusses Various State Matters
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the compensation of Rs 5 lakh offered to the families of those killed in the Hassan accident is a gesture of condolence, not an attempt to quantify life. He criticized the BJP's demand to increase the compensation and reflected on the government's broader commitment to road safety.

In addition to discussing the tragic incident, Siddaramaiah addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, questioning the timing and past inaction. The CM assured that the Dharmasthala case is being handled without delay and condemned inflammatory speeches by BJP leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace.

Siddaramaiah also tackled sensitive issues like caste census updates, religious conversions, and inter-state water disputes, including the Almatti dam's height and the Mahadayi project. He urged for clarity from BJP's state leaders and called for equal participation in Dasara festivities, celebrating it as a universal festival beyond religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

 Lebanon
3
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
4
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025