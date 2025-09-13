Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm on Compensation as a Condolence Gesture, Discusses Various State Matters

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the compensation of Rs 5 lakh offered to the families of those killed in the Hassan accident is a gesture of condolence, not an attempt to quantify life. He criticized the BJP's demand to increase the compensation and reflected on the government's broader commitment to road safety.

In addition to discussing the tragic incident, Siddaramaiah addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur, questioning the timing and past inaction. The CM assured that the Dharmasthala case is being handled without delay and condemned inflammatory speeches by BJP leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace.

Siddaramaiah also tackled sensitive issues like caste census updates, religious conversions, and inter-state water disputes, including the Almatti dam's height and the Mahadayi project. He urged for clarity from BJP's state leaders and called for equal participation in Dasara festivities, celebrating it as a universal festival beyond religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)