Ice-Cream Brawl Escalates to Violent Assault in Shaheen Bagh

Two men have been apprehended by Delhi Police for attacking an ice-cream seller with a paper cutter over a price dispute in Shaheen Bagh. The accused attempted to flee but were caught with firearms. An investigation is ongoing to capture a third accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Delhi Police have detained two men following a violent altercation in Shaheen Bagh, where an ice-cream seller was assaulted with a paper cutter. The dispute arose due to a disagreement over pricing.

The suspects, Rehan alias Imran and Farid, attempted to escape patrol officers on Friday but were intercepted during a brief chase. A country-made pistol and ammunition were discovered in their possession, linking them to the attack.

The incident unfolded on the night of September 11-12 when the victim, Roshan Kumar, was ambushed by the men. The accused now face additional charges under the Arms Act amid efforts to locate a third suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

