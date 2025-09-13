Ice-Cream Brawl Escalates to Violent Assault in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Police have detained two men following a violent altercation in Shaheen Bagh, where an ice-cream seller was assaulted with a paper cutter. The dispute arose due to a disagreement over pricing.

The suspects, Rehan alias Imran and Farid, attempted to escape patrol officers on Friday but were intercepted during a brief chase. A country-made pistol and ammunition were discovered in their possession, linking them to the attack.

The incident unfolded on the night of September 11-12 when the victim, Roshan Kumar, was ambushed by the men. The accused now face additional charges under the Arms Act amid efforts to locate a third suspect.

