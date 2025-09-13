Ice-Cream Brawl Escalates to Violent Assault in Shaheen Bagh
Two men have been apprehended by Delhi Police for attacking an ice-cream seller with a paper cutter over a price dispute in Shaheen Bagh. The accused attempted to flee but were caught with firearms. An investigation is ongoing to capture a third accomplice.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have detained two men following a violent altercation in Shaheen Bagh, where an ice-cream seller was assaulted with a paper cutter. The dispute arose due to a disagreement over pricing.
The suspects, Rehan alias Imran and Farid, attempted to escape patrol officers on Friday but were intercepted during a brief chase. A country-made pistol and ammunition were discovered in their possession, linking them to the attack.
The incident unfolded on the night of September 11-12 when the victim, Roshan Kumar, was ambushed by the men. The accused now face additional charges under the Arms Act amid efforts to locate a third suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)