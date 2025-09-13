Privatisation Clash: Andhra Pradesh's Medical Infrastructure at Stake

Senior YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju has raised serious allegations against the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of selling off state assets through privatisation, specifically targeting the healthcare sector. Appalaraju criticized the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, labeling it a 'pay per project' scheme and asserting it corrodes public trust by enriching corrupt private entities.

Appalaraju strongly opposed the government's plan to develop 10 new medical colleges under the PPP model, voicing concerns that these moves will place essential services out of reach for the poor. He vowed to reverse such decisions if YSRCP regains power. The controversy deepens as Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav rebuts these claims, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic discourse and spreading misinformation.

The privatisation debate highlights a critical issue in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape, with infrastructure and healthcare at its core. As Appalaraju critiques Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's policies, which he claims prioritize kickbacks over public welfare, the government remains steadfast in pursuing its agenda. This clash sets the stage for a broader discussion on governance and public sector integrity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)