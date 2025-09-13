Jharkhand Police Seize Foreign Liquor Cache Worth Rs 12.72 Lakh
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, police intercepted a trailer truck loaded with foreign liquor valued at Rs 12.72 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted checks along the Medininagar-Aurangabad road. The driver, claiming the load was cement, lacked valid documents. Consequently, 6,360 liquor bottles were seized.
In a significant operation, Jharkhand police have uncovered a major shipment of foreign liquor concealed in a trailer truck. The discovery was made in Palamu district following a tip-off about the illegal consignment.
The truck, initially reported to be carrying white cement, was stopped by authorities on the Medininagar-Aurangabad road. Upon inspection, 6,360 bottles of foreign liquor, valued at Rs 12.72 lakh, were found.
The driver, who could not provide valid documentation for the cargo, was arrested. This seizure marks a substantial blow against illegal liquor distribution in the region.
