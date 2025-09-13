Jharkhand Police Seize Foreign Liquor Cache Worth Rs 12.72 Lakh

In a significant operation, Jharkhand police have uncovered a major shipment of foreign liquor concealed in a trailer truck. The discovery was made in Palamu district following a tip-off about the illegal consignment.

The truck, initially reported to be carrying white cement, was stopped by authorities on the Medininagar-Aurangabad road. Upon inspection, 6,360 bottles of foreign liquor, valued at Rs 12.72 lakh, were found.

The driver, who could not provide valid documentation for the cargo, was arrested. This seizure marks a substantial blow against illegal liquor distribution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)