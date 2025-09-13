Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Seize Foreign Liquor Cache Worth Rs 12.72 Lakh

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, police intercepted a trailer truck loaded with foreign liquor valued at Rs 12.72 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted checks along the Medininagar-Aurangabad road. The driver, claiming the load was cement, lacked valid documents. Consequently, 6,360 liquor bottles were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:07 IST
Jharkhand Police Seize Foreign Liquor Cache Worth Rs 12.72 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Jharkhand police have uncovered a major shipment of foreign liquor concealed in a trailer truck. The discovery was made in Palamu district following a tip-off about the illegal consignment.

The truck, initially reported to be carrying white cement, was stopped by authorities on the Medininagar-Aurangabad road. Upon inspection, 6,360 bottles of foreign liquor, valued at Rs 12.72 lakh, were found.

The driver, who could not provide valid documentation for the cargo, was arrested. This seizure marks a substantial blow against illegal liquor distribution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

 India
2
Thrilling Turnaround at San Marino Grand Prix Sprint

Thrilling Turnaround at San Marino Grand Prix Sprint

 Global
3
Ryan Crouser's Remarkable World Championship Shot Put Hat-Trick Victory

Ryan Crouser's Remarkable World Championship Shot Put Hat-Trick Victory

 Global
4
Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Change

Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Chang...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025