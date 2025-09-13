Police Under Scrutiny: Gujarat's Botad Station Scandal

In a disturbing turn of events, five individuals, including four police officers, have been charged with illegally detaining and assaulting a minor boy at a police station in Gujarat's Botad district. According to officials, the allegations stem from an incident involving a 17-year-old, who was reportedly held on suspicion of theft.

The incident led to significant legal action, with an FIR being registered at Botad town police station against an assistant sub-inspector and three constables. The accused individuals, who were based at the same station, are alleged to have attacked the minor, prompting Botad Superintendent of Police to order an investigation.

Authorities have applied sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act, citing wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing harm. The case has intensified scrutiny on the actions of law enforcement, as the boy recovers from serious injuries received during his detention last month.