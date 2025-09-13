Judge Rules Against Trump Administration: Federal Employee Firings Unlawful

A federal judge issued a verdict against the Trump administration on Friday, declaring its directive to fire thousands of federal employees unlawful.

Despite ruling in favor of the lawsuit filed by unions and nonprofits, which were sparked by the mass firing of 25,000 employees, Judge William Alsup refrained from reinstating affected workers following recent Supreme Court decisions.

Major agencies have been ordered to update workers' files while the administration's directives remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)