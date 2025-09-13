Left Menu

Speech Therapy Horror: A Dark Incident in Delhi's Rohini

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private speech therapy centre in Delhi's Rohini by a 32-year-old man. The mother noticed unusual behavior in her daughter, leading to a police report and medical examination. The accused was apprehended and charges were filed.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:13 IST
Speech Therapy Horror: A Dark Incident in Delhi's Rohini
A shocking incident has been reported in Rohini, Delhi, where a six-year-old girl attending a speech therapy session was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old male employee at the centre. The case has provoked widespread outrage and calls for stringent safety measures in educational and therapy institutions.

It all started when the child's mother observed distressing behavioral changes in her daughter after returning from therapy, prompting her to report the incident to the police. According to a senior officer, the mother noticed her daughter imitating sexual activities, which led to further investigation.

The accused, who worked as an assistant at the institute, has been apprehended under several legal provisions, including those from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, based on medical evaluations and the child's and mother's statements. The police have confirmed that a chargesheet will be filed soon, aiming for swift justice.

