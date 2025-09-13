Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A man from Rajasthan's Churu district was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sodomizing a minor three years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma imposed a monetary fine on Prem Chand after he was found guilty following the victim's father's complaint. The case was registered in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:30 IST
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Rajasthan's Churu district has handed a five-year imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of sodomizing a minor, as reported by the police on Saturday.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Jasmine Sharma, not only imposed the prison term but also a Rs 20,000 fine on the convict, Prem Chand, who resides in Khandwa village.

The case dates back to May 23, 2022, when the victim's father filed a complaint after his son was threatened and assaulted by Chand. Following a thorough investigation, the court rendered its verdict on Friday, confirming Chand's culpability in this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

 India
2
High-Stakes Madrid Trade Talks Unfold Amid TikTok's Crucial U.S. Deadline

High-Stakes Madrid Trade Talks Unfold Amid TikTok's Crucial U.S. Deadline

 Global
3
Cricket Diplomacy or Disgrace? Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes India-Pakistan Match Amidst Rising Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy or Disgrace? Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes India-Pakistan Ma...

 India
4
Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025