Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
A man from Rajasthan's Churu district was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sodomizing a minor three years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma imposed a monetary fine on Prem Chand after he was found guilty following the victim's father's complaint. The case was registered in Gurugram.
A court in Rajasthan's Churu district has handed a five-year imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of sodomizing a minor, as reported by the police on Saturday.
The Additional Sessions Judge, Jasmine Sharma, not only imposed the prison term but also a Rs 20,000 fine on the convict, Prem Chand, who resides in Khandwa village.
The case dates back to May 23, 2022, when the victim's father filed a complaint after his son was threatened and assaulted by Chand. Following a thorough investigation, the court rendered its verdict on Friday, confirming Chand's culpability in this distressing incident.
