Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A court in Rajasthan's Churu district has handed a five-year imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of sodomizing a minor, as reported by the police on Saturday.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Jasmine Sharma, not only imposed the prison term but also a Rs 20,000 fine on the convict, Prem Chand, who resides in Khandwa village.

The case dates back to May 23, 2022, when the victim's father filed a complaint after his son was threatened and assaulted by Chand. Following a thorough investigation, the court rendered its verdict on Friday, confirming Chand's culpability in this distressing incident.

