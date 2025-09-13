Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Senior Maoist Leader Sujatha Surrenders in Telangana

Sujatha, a senior CPI (Maoist) leader, surrendered to authorities in Telangana, marking a significant setback for the Maoists. Sustained operations against the group have eroded their confidence and thwarted their efforts to regroup. With major leaders dead or surrendered, the Maoist ranks face a leadership crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:13 IST
The surrender of Sujatha, a top Maoist leader, to Telangana police marks a severe blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist). The group, significantly weakened this year with the loss of its general secretary and other senior members, is struggling amidst sustained police operations.

Pothula Padmavati, known as Sujatha, abandoned the underground movement after 43 years, citing health issues and government policy shifts as reasons. Her surrender reflects a growing crisis within the Maoist command, as forces continue operations disrupting their strongholds.

Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P emphasized the impact of coordinated security efforts in Bastar, urging remaining Maoist cadres to surrender and integrate into society. The ongoing decline in Maoist leadership points towards an uncertain future for the insurgent group.

