Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached
The district magistrate has ordered the attachment of property worth Rs 87 lakh illegally acquired by two accused, including former public relations manager of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh. The action, under the Gangster Act, follows multiple cases against one of the accused for serious crimes.
The district magistrate has taken decisive action against illegal asset acquisition by ordering the attachment of property valued at Rs 87 lakh. This involves two accused individuals, one of whom is the former public relations manager of Uttar Pradesh MLA, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, commonly known as Raja Bhaiya, officials revealed on Saturday.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai, the Pratapgarh District Magistrate Shiv Sahay initiated the attachment process on Friday. The assets, both movable and immovable, were reportedly acquired by Raju Yadav, also known as Rajiv Yadav, through unlawful activities.
Invoking Section 2/3 of the Gangster Act, the property attachment relates to a case registered at Manikpur police station. Yadav faces serious allegations, with 16 cases, including murder, filed against him across various stations.
