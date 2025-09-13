Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Military Initiative

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar of the Indian Army's Western Command has declared that any future terror strike will be met with a more severe response by the Indian armed forces. Emphasizing unwavering vigilance, he highlighted that Operation Sindoor remains active, reflecting India's commitment to counter threats from across the border.

Operation Sindoor saw India executing pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including key terror strongholds. This action was in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The operation underlines India's proactive stance in dealing with cross-border terrorism.

As the Indian military adapts to technological advancements, Lt Gen Katiyar noted the increased role of drones in warfare. He reiterated the lessons learned from past wars, emphasizing the importance of soldier motivation alongside technology. As drones continue to play a crucial part, the military is investing in their development to strengthen future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)