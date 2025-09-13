Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Military Initiative

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar emphasized the ongoing readiness of the Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor, responding to potential terror strikes by Pakistan. This operation includes missile strikes on terror targets and aims to ensure India's security. Drones are seen as key to future military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:50 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Military Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar of the Indian Army's Western Command has declared that any future terror strike will be met with a more severe response by the Indian armed forces. Emphasizing unwavering vigilance, he highlighted that Operation Sindoor remains active, reflecting India's commitment to counter threats from across the border.

Operation Sindoor saw India executing pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including key terror strongholds. This action was in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The operation underlines India's proactive stance in dealing with cross-border terrorism.

As the Indian military adapts to technological advancements, Lt Gen Katiyar noted the increased role of drones in warfare. He reiterated the lessons learned from past wars, emphasizing the importance of soldier motivation alongside technology. As drones continue to play a crucial part, the military is investing in their development to strengthen future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

 Nepal
3
Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

 India
4
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025