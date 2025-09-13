Courtroom Chaos: Scuffle Erupts at Tis Hazari

In a dramatic turn of events at the Tis Hazari Court complex, a confrontation erupted on Friday morning between a group of lawyers and a family, including a 70-year-old woman. The scuffle led to the registration of two FIRs by the Delhi Police.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m., prompting three emergency calls to the Subzi Mandi police station. According to officials, a team from the Tis Hazari Court police post arrived at the scene to find lawyers allegedly engaging in aggressive behavior towards the family members.

A senior officer reported that tensions escalated when Harsh, one of the family members, demanded a case file from their proxy lawyer, which was reportedly refused. This conflict attracted other advocates who allegedly assaulted Harsh and his family. Investigations continue as written complaints have been filed by both parties involved.

