Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Scuffle Erupts at Tis Hazari

A physical altercation occurred at the Tis Hazari Court complex between lawyers and a family, leading to two FIRs. The clash involved a 70-year-old woman and arose over a demand for a case file. Both sides submitted complaints, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:37 IST
Courtroom Chaos: Scuffle Erupts at Tis Hazari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Tis Hazari Court complex, a confrontation erupted on Friday morning between a group of lawyers and a family, including a 70-year-old woman. The scuffle led to the registration of two FIRs by the Delhi Police.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m., prompting three emergency calls to the Subzi Mandi police station. According to officials, a team from the Tis Hazari Court police post arrived at the scene to find lawyers allegedly engaging in aggressive behavior towards the family members.

A senior officer reported that tensions escalated when Harsh, one of the family members, demanded a case file from their proxy lawyer, which was reportedly refused. This conflict attracted other advocates who allegedly assaulted Harsh and his family. Investigations continue as written complaints have been filed by both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global
2
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
4
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025