Left Menu

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

A woman was arrested for posting indecent content about Hindu deities on Facebook, while others face charges for propagating these posts. This follows the arrest of another individual in Uttar Pradesh for objectionable posts against Prophet Muhammad, which led to community protests and calls for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:58 IST
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent arrests have fueled tensions as a woman was detained for allegedly posting indecent content about Hindu deities on Facebook. The local police have also filed charges against individuals who circulated these posts, underscoring the delicate balance of religious sensitivity in the media.

The situation escalated when, a day earlier, police apprehended a 45-year-old man from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for objectionable social media comments against Prophet Muhammad. The incident ignited protests from the Muslim community, with leaders demanding severe penalties under the National Security Act.

The Eidgah committee submitted a memorandum to the authorities, alleging a conspiracy behind the posts and calling for a crackdown on fake journalists spreading inflammatory content. Authorities urge social media users to refrain from posting divisive content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global
2
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
4
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025