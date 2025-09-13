Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts
A woman was arrested for posting indecent content about Hindu deities on Facebook, while others face charges for propagating these posts. This follows the arrest of another individual in Uttar Pradesh for objectionable posts against Prophet Muhammad, which led to community protests and calls for legal action.
- Country:
- India
Recent arrests have fueled tensions as a woman was detained for allegedly posting indecent content about Hindu deities on Facebook. The local police have also filed charges against individuals who circulated these posts, underscoring the delicate balance of religious sensitivity in the media.
The situation escalated when, a day earlier, police apprehended a 45-year-old man from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for objectionable social media comments against Prophet Muhammad. The incident ignited protests from the Muslim community, with leaders demanding severe penalties under the National Security Act.
The Eidgah committee submitted a memorandum to the authorities, alleging a conspiracy behind the posts and calling for a crackdown on fake journalists spreading inflammatory content. Authorities urge social media users to refrain from posting divisive content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
