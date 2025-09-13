Left Menu

Central Information Commission Headless: A Recurring Issue

The Central Information Commission is without a Chief Information Commissioner for the sixth time since 2014, post the exit of Heeralal Samariya. With vacancies for eight Information Commissioners unfilled, applications for these roles are pending review. This delay impacts administrative and financial decisions.

Chief Information Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) finds itself without a Chief once more following Heeralal Samariya's departure after reaching the age limit. This marks the sixth instance since 2014 that the CIC has been left leaderless.

Currently, the commission is operating with just two Information Commissioners, starkly below its requirement of ten. This shortage stems from ongoing delays in the appointment process, despite 83 applications for the Chief role and 161 for Commissioner positions.

Activist Commodore Lokesh Batra highlights the lack of a provision for an acting chief, leaving significant decisions pending until an appointment is confirmed. The appointment process is managed via a search committee led by the Prime Minister.

