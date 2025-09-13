Tensions Rise as Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong disapproval over the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, terming it 'unacceptable.' While it remains uncertain if the drones were deliberately sent into Poland, NATO has ramped up defenses along Europe's eastern flank following the incident.

Rubio stated that while the drones were intentionally launched, determining if Poland was the intended target requires further investigation. He emphasized the need for complete information and consultation with allies before making any decisions, contrasting Poland's rejection of President Trump's suggestion that the incursions were accidental.

The U.S. labeled the airspace violations 'alarming' at the United Nations and committed to defending NATO territory. Russia maintained its operations were aimed at Ukraine, denying any intention to target Polish territory.